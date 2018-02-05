Eagles Fans Debate Wentz vs. Foles after Super Bowl Win

Carson Wentz led the team to the playoffs and Nick Foles won three playoff games.
Keith Albertson,

MINNEAPOLIS — The Philadelphia Eagles may have a quarterback controversy on their hands.

After Nick Foles delivered the team its first Super Bowl Title while earning game MVP honors, the question is raised about what happens to Foles after Wentz returns from his season-ending knee injury.

Eagles fans tended to agree that Wentz belongs at the front as soon as he is healthy again.

