Fargo Brewing Company Hosts “Hops for HERO”

Fargo Brewing Company Donates $1 for every pint of beer sold to HERO

FARGO, N.D. — Ahead of Giving Hearts Day this week, a local brewery does its part to help the Healthcare Equipment Recycling Organization.

The Fargo Brewing Company is hosting a fundraiser to raise funds for HERO.

For every pint of beer purchased, the Fargo Brewing Company will donate one dollar to HERO.

HERO collects donations of healthcare equipment like wheelchairs, crutches, and walkers.

The fundraiser will help HERO satisfy an important concern in the metro.

“There’s a great need in Fargo for medical equipment and supplies. People come into our store daily and they’re strapped for cash and they’re looking for something. Something for a medical need or a surgery or some need in the family, and we provide them with equipment.”

The fundraiser at Fargo Brewing Company will continue until 10 o’clock tonight.

Individuals 21 years or older are welcome to attend.