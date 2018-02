Girls Basketball Roundup: Barnesville Gets Past Kindred in Border Battle

Park Christian routs Lake Park-Audubon in Moorhead.

KINDRED, N.D. — Barnesville (16-3) headed over to North Dakota to battle (14-4) Kindred in a border battle. The Trojans came out on top by a score of 53-51.

In Minnesota, Park Christian took down Lake Park-Audubon 68-50. The Falcons improve to 18-4 on the season and will host Nevis on Thursday. Karley Motschenbacher scored her 1,000th-career point in the win.