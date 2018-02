Herberger’s Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy

North Dakota store locations include Fargo, Bismarck and Dickinson.

(York, PA) – The parent company of Herberger’s is filing for bankruptcy.

Bon-Ton Stores said Monday that it is talking with potential investors and debtholders about a financial restructuring plan.

Along with Herberger’s, Bon-Ton brands include Younkers, Boston Store, Carson’s and Elder-Beerman.

There are 21 Herberger’s stores in Minnesota, including Moorhead, Fergus Falls, Bloomington, and St. Paul.

