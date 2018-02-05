Local Leaders Gather for FEMA Training Course

Over 150 officials and administrators meet to discuss emergency procedures

FARGO, N.D. — Over 150 officials discussed emergency planning strategies on the first day of FEMA’s Integrated Emergency management Course.

Many leaders were grouped together to listen to ideas about improving communications between departments when crises arise.

Some leaders believed the workshop promoted a sense of community among departments across Fargo and Moorhead.

“For us it’s great to have everyone working together on a common problem so if we have a multi–jurisdictional terrorist attack, what would we do and how would we handle it? And we always have the delay crawl for different cities, but it’s the ability to communicate and work together,” said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney.

Fargo-Moorhead was one of eight regions across the country to be selected for this specialized FEMA training, and several local leaders believed it helped them establish goals to handle emergency situations.

Some leaders thought that having everyone work together in these scenarios would promote great teamwork during a potential crisis.

“We all have to come together in an event like this to make sure that everything that can be done is being done for the public safety and welfare,” said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller.

In addition to the mayors, fire chiefs, and police chiefs from Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead, administrators from NDSU and Sanford Health were among those in attendance.

The FEMA course will continue at the Holiday Inn until Thursday.