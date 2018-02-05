Fargo Force’s Mann Named USHL Goaltender of the Week

Mann recorded 57 saves over the weekend against Muskegon
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. (Fargo Force) – Fargo Force goaltender, Strauss Mann, has been named the USHL Goaltender of the Week.

Fargo went 1-1-0 on the weekend at home versus Muskegon. Mann was between the pipes both nights letting in just two goals and had a total of 57 saves through two games. He has played in 20 games so far this season for the Force posting a record of 11-6-2 with two shutouts.

The goaltender out of Greenwich, CT, sits third overall in the USHL in save percentage with a .932% and fourth overall in goals against average with a 2.01 GAA. Mann is committed to play college hockey at the University of Michigan following his junior hockey career.

The Fargo Force travel for three games this week/weekend stopping in Sioux Falls on Tuesday for a 7:05 PM match-up and then to Nebraska to face the Tri-City Storm Friday and Saturday. The Force will be back at Scheels Arena Feb. 16 for Sanford Children’s Night and Feb. 17 for Dash 4 Cash.

