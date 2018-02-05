Red Fawn Fallis Will Not Be Released From Jail Before Sentencing

Denver Woman Was Charged After Shooting At Officers During Dakota Access Oil Pipeline Protest

BISMARCK, ND — A federal judge has ordered a Denver woman to remain jailed in North Dakota while she awaits sentencing for shooting at officers during the pipeline protest.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland refused to grant a request by 38-year-old Red Fawn Fallis to be returned to a Fargo halfway house.

She went missing from the house for an entire day last month.

Hovland cited a “lack of candor” by Fallis, saying she thwarted efforts to find her and refused to answer questions about her whereabouts.

She pleaded guilty last month to civil disorder and a weapons charge.

Her sentencing is set for May 31.