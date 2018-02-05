Three Men From Ohio Are Being Investigated After Ice Fishing Competition

Came In 1st, 3rd and 98th at Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza
TJ Nelson,

BRAINERD, Minn. — New details emerge in the investigation into alleged fraud at a Minnesota ice fishing competition.

Officials with Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza are investigating whether three men from Ohio legitimately caught the fish when they say they did.

Stephan Lyogky and his son, Ivan Lyogky, caught two of three northern pike that won prizes and came in 1st and 3rd.

A relative, Rostik Lyogky, caught the sole perch and came in 98th.

A lawyer for the men says that they followed contest rules and are willing to take lie detector tests.

Holds have been placed on the men’s prizes, including a new truck.

Related Post

Facebook Post Leads to Shut Down of Free Rabbits a...
Minnesota Auto Mogul, Denny Hecker, Soon to be Rel...
Thin Ice Calls for Extra Precautions While Ice Fis...
Prizes Placed On Hold During Ice Fishing Fraud Inv...

You Might Like

Herberger's Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy

(York, PA) - The parent company of Herberger's is filing for bankruptcy. Bon-Ton Stores said Monday that it is talking with potential investors and debtholders about a financial restructuring plan. Along with Herberger's, Bon-Ton brands include Younkers, Boston Store, Carson's…

Planned Parenthood Being Sued Over "Here For Good" Trademark

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota is being sued for trademark infringement. The Amherst H. Wilder Foundation says Planned Parenthood is using its "Here for good" trademark without permission. In a federal lawsuit, the…

Trial Dates Set for Fatal Brawl Downtown

FARGO, ND -- A man charged in a fatal brawl outside of Hotel Donaldson in downtown Fargo is scheduled to go on trial in June.   Prosecutors say Patterson got into a fight in May with 45–year–old James Grant, his…