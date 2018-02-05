Wall Street Drop Erases All Gains For The Year

(York, PA) - The parent company of Herberger's is filing for bankruptcy. Bon-Ton Stores said Monday that it is talking with potential investors and debtholders about a financial restructuring plan. Along with Herberger's, Bon-Ton brands include Younkers, Boston Store, Carson's…
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota is being sued for trademark infringement. The Amherst H. Wilder Foundation says Planned Parenthood is using its "Here for good" trademark without permission. In a federal lawsuit, the…
FARGO, ND -- A man charged in a fatal brawl outside of Hotel Donaldson in downtown Fargo is scheduled to go on trial in June. Prosecutors say Patterson got into a fight in May with 45–year–old James Grant, his…