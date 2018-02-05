WF’s Pistorius Handles Competition to Win HS Play of the Week

Pistorius starts a possession going between his legs and finishes with an and-one play

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Both nominees for the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week came courtesy of West Fargo High School.

Boys basketball standout Joe Pistorius received more votes in the Twitter and KVRR website polls to beat out a nice save from West Fargo United goaltender Brooklyn Myrvik.

