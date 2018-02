Others Is Moving to Broadway in the Spring!

FARGO, ND — A unique boutique in Fargo is moving to a new location this spring!

Others is a local shop that sells all sorts of items, and each piece has a story behind it.

It is moving from 8th Street South to North Broadway.

100% of their store profit is donated to local and global causes who are making an effort to create change.

Staff say Others is not simply a store; it is a perspective that affects how you choose to live.

They say they are excited to move locations and share their message to more shoppers on Broadway.