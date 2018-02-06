Devils Lake – Town of the Week 2-6-18

You Might Like
Minnesota Man Charged In Attack On North Dakota Priest
TOWNER, N.D. (KFGO) - Charges have been filed against an Alexandria, Minn. man in connection with the assault of a Fargo Catholic Diocese priest in Anamoose, N.D. Forty two-year-old Chad Legare is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery.…
Family Wellness Members, Staff Team Up Save a Life
FARGO, N.D. -- Hundreds of people generally come through the doors of the Family Wellness Center to work out and stay healthy. But on December 27, some members noticed something unusual. It was at the…
Nineteen Caucuses Open Across Clay County
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Nineteen precinct caucuses were open across Clay County. Athena Graycyk can still remember how strange it felt to be in a caucus for the first time ever. "I moved here…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »