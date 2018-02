Former LaMoure Police Chief Found Guilty Of Sexual Abuse of a Child

James Watson Was Tried In Far Western North Dakota County, Faces Charges In Two Other Counties

GOLDEN VALLEY CO., ND — A jury has convicted the former police chief of LaMoure of sexually abusing a child.

A Golden Valley County jury returned its verdict Monday against James Watson.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

He’s also facing separate trials on felony sexual misconduct charges in Hettinger and Stark counties dating back to 2011.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.