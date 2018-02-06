Former NDSU LB DeLuca to Participate in NFL Combine

DeLuca is one of four MVFC players invited

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Super Bowl over, all eyes go to the NFL Draft as teams begin preparing for next season.

Four Missouri Valley Football Conference players have been invited to the NFL Combine to improve their draft stock. Among the four is former North Dakota State linebacker Nick DeLuca.

DeLuca finished his career with 26 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, five forced fumbles and a National Championship in each of his four full seasons.

He did miss most of the 2016 season with a shoulder injury.

The Combine in Indianapolis begins on February 27th.