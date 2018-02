The Great Money Divide In North Dakota’s U.S. House Race

Incumbent Has Huge Financial Lead Over Democratic Challenger

Rep. Kevin Cramer (R) / Ben Hanson (D)

North Dakota Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer has a more than $900,000 financial advantage over Democratic challenger Ben Hanson.

Cramer’s most recent Federal Election Commission disclosure filing says he has raised over $1 million in his re-election bid.

Filings show Hanson has raised about $115,000.

Hanson is a commercial real estate broker from Fargo and served in the state House from 2013 to 2016.

Cramer is a former state Republican director and party chairman.

He first won his seat in Congress in 2012.