HS Basketball: Sheyenne Boys Outlast Shanley in Overtime, Mustang Girls Fall

The Shanley girls won 86-62

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley’s boys basketball team came just short in an attempt to gain some ground in the very tight Eastern Dakota Conference standings.

The Deacons forced overtime against Sheyenne at home, but dropped the matchup 86-80.

On the girls side, Shanley cruised past the Mustangs 86-62. Sheyenne’s Maggie Manson recorded her 1,000th career point in the loss.