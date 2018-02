Minnesota Man Charged In Attack On North Dakota Priest

TOWNER, N.D. (KFGO) – Charges have been filed against an Alexandria, Minn. man in connection with the assault of a Fargo Catholic Diocese priest in Anamoose, N.D.

Forty two-year-old Chad Legare is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

Court documents say Legare “strangled and otherwise assaulted” Fr. Robert Wapenski.

The criminal complaint says Wapenski was attacked at night inside his residence.

Wapenski was assaulted Jan. 30 at St. Francis Xavier Church, where he serves as pastor.

He was treated and released from a hospital.

McHenry County Sheriff Trey Skager has said investigators spent several hours conducting interviews and collecting evidence after the assault.