NDSU Softball Excited About Upgrades to Home Facility

NDSU softball opens season against Southern Utah on Friday.
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — With the calendar turning to February, and snow still covering the ground means it is time for Bison softball. North Dakota State begins its season on Friday in Las Vegas.

There is still two months until the herd will play a home game, but there is a lot of buzz around the upgrades to their home field.

A new grand stand and press box have been added to the herd’s home field to add to the ballpark. NDSU head coach Darren Mueller said he’s never heard players get this excited for the team to play a home game.

“I think actually one of our players the other day said they can’t wait until our first game at home,” Mueller said. “It’s something we’ve never heard before. Yeah it is exciting. I’ll just kind of sit over in the parking lot and kind of look at it and think ‘man I can’t believe we have this sitting out there.’ it’s really exciting to have that. We have a lot of great things going forward with it as well. We’re actually really looking forward to that first home game here.”

Related Post

NDSU’s “Teach-In” Talks Climate ...
Bison Fans Hopeful for Victory at Semifinal Game
Pharmacists, NDSU Pharmacy School Tackle Opioid Cr...
College Softball: Bison Take Two from Jacks

You Might Like

Minnesota Man Charged In Attack On North Dakota Priest

TOWNER, N.D. (KFGO) - Charges have been filed against an Alexandria, Minn. man in connection with the assault of a Fargo Catholic Diocese priest in Anamoose, N.D. Forty two-year-old Chad Legare is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery.…

Family Wellness Members, Staff Team Up Save a Life

FARGO, N.D. -- Hundreds of people generally come through the doors of the Family Wellness Center to work out and stay healthy. But on December 27, some members noticed something unusual. It was at the…

Nineteen Caucuses Open Across Clay County

  MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Nineteen precinct caucuses were open across Clay County. Athena Graycyk can still remember how strange it felt to be in a caucus for the first time ever. "I moved here…