NDSU Softball Excited About Upgrades to Home Facility

NDSU softball opens season against Southern Utah on Friday.

FARGO, N.D. — With the calendar turning to February, and snow still covering the ground means it is time for Bison softball. North Dakota State begins its season on Friday in Las Vegas.

There is still two months until the herd will play a home game, but there is a lot of buzz around the upgrades to their home field.

A new grand stand and press box have been added to the herd’s home field to add to the ballpark. NDSU head coach Darren Mueller said he’s never heard players get this excited for the team to play a home game.

“I think actually one of our players the other day said they can’t wait until our first game at home,” Mueller said. “It’s something we’ve never heard before. Yeah it is exciting. I’ll just kind of sit over in the parking lot and kind of look at it and think ‘man I can’t believe we have this sitting out there.’ it’s really exciting to have that. We have a lot of great things going forward with it as well. We’re actually really looking forward to that first home game here.”