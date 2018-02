New York Mills Man Headed Back To Prison After Conviction For 28th DWI

Danny Bettcher Was Arrested In September After Going 10 Miles Per Hour Along Highway 10

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A judge has sentenced a New York Mills man to four-and-a-half years in prison for his 28th DWI conviction.

64-year-old Danny Bettcher was arrested in September after an off-duty Otter Tail County deputy saw him leave the New York Mills VFW and drive off.

Bettcher was going 10 miles per hour and swerving on Highway 10 when he was stopped.

He was given credit for 131 days spent in jail since his arrest.

Bettcher served two years in prison for a DWI conviction in 2010.