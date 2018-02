Police Release Identity of Man Found Dead Under Dump Truck

Body Was Discovered Around 5 P.M. Monday

FARGO, ND — Police in Fargo have released the identity of a man found dead under a dump truck.

He is 52-year-old Abdelwahab Ashor.

Police say he lived in Fargo but had no permanent address.

Ashor’s body was found around 5 o’clock Monday night in a lot behind an auto body repair shop at 1902 1st Avenue South.

Police say the truck did not play a role in the man’s death and no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy is being done to determine the cause of death.