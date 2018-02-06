She Said Yes: Carson Wentz Gets Engaged

Former NDSU star announces his engagement on his Twitter page.

FARGO, ND — Carson Wentz is engaged.

The former NDSU star and Philadelphia Eagle’s Quarterback made the announcement on his Twitter page.

He says, “She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring. Can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough!

Wentz’s Eagles won the Super Bowl Sunday over New England.

It was the first championship for Philadelphia in 40 over forty years.