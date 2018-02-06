A Sneak Peek at the New Ronald McDonald House in Fargo

But this three floor home will change the lives of families who have children in the hospital

FARGO, ND — It’s still under construction, but the new Ronald McDonald house has finally let us inside for a sneak peek.

There are many new amenities this home will offer to families visiting their loved ones in the hospital.

“So to see it and see it be so much more than I think we could ever dreamed it was every going to be, is really amazing,” said Jill Christopher, the Ronald McDonald House Executive Director of the Red River Valley.

The new Ronald McDonald house in Fargo is a work in progress.

“Never really hits home until you start hearing a lot of the stories of what people have gone through and what it’s meant to them,” said Jake Myrvold, a commercial superintendent on the project.

“You actually get to see how much it really influences them,” Myrvold said.

The organization currently has two other homes in the FM area that cater to 12 families…but this new house will serve 17…and it is much closer to the new Sanford Medical Center.

“But it also isn’t farther away from Essentia than we are right now. The growth in medical care has been phenomenal, particularly in pediatric medical care where we’re seeing more cases stay here instead of flying to Minneapolis or other cities,” Christopher said.

A playroom, a game room and individual bathrooms are just a few of homes new features.

“We’ll have an elevator which we don’t have now,” Christopher said.

“Design of this type of facility, each room has its own heat source, has its own air conditioning,” Myrvold said.

When kids and siblings walk through the kitchen area they will have a chance to wave their magic wands to open up this soon to be magic room.

Kids running around the 1.3 acre lot will be a familiar sight to see.

The average stay for a family is 10 days but that varies widely.

“Some families that are just there for overnight visits or checkups all the way to six months have been some of our longest stays,” Christopher said.

But no matter how long the stay, those who are building the property want each family to feel like they are at home.

“As overall, it’s a rewarding process and it’ll be great to see them get into this building and use it,” Myrvold said.

For anyone interested in seeing the progression of the new home, they will be having open houses on February 8th from 12 to 1 and 5 to 6 pm.

It’s expected to open to families in May.