USHL Hockey: Late Comeback Falls Short for Force in Sioux Falls

Force drop to 20-13-2 on the season.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Fargo Force fell on the road to the Sioux Falls Stampede on Tuesday night 4-3. The Force fell behind 4-1 after the second period but could not complete the comeback in the third period.

Fargo converted on two of five power plays on the night. Reid Stefanson scored a pair of goals for the Stampede in the win.

The Force are in action on Friday at Tri-City.