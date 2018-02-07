NDSU Lends Helping Hand to United Blood Services

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU students lent a helping hand to United Blood Services.
The university put on a two-day blood drive which started yesterday.
The purpose was to get all university athletic programs involved in giving back to the community.
More than 80 people donated yesterday and close to 100 donated today.
The goal was to collect 300 bags of blood.
“It’s a good habit to get into. People say it’s a civic duty. You never know when you’re going to need it and that’s how a lot of people actually get started is they know people who needed blood, needed a lot of units, so then they kind of have a moral obligation to kind of go to blood drives and donate,” said Brandon Ashburn with United Blood Services.
Ashburn says he was impressed to see so many students come donate blood despite how busy their schedules can get.
WAHPETON, N.D. -- A boarding school in Wahpeton is mourning the loss of one of its students. Circle of Nations School says a 12–year–old girl was found dead on the school's campus around 8 o'clock Tuesday night. The student's death…
FARGO, ND -- NDSU students are starting their job searches but the big questions lingers...where do they begin? The university is helping their students be a step ahead in this competitive job search. Transitioning…