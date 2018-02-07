Climate Expert Says Low Chance of Major Flood in Fargo

WAHPETON, N.D. -- A boarding school in Wahpeton is mourning the loss of one of its students. Circle of Nations School says a 13–year–old girl was found dead on the school's campus around 8 o'clock Tuesday night. The student's death…
FARGO, N.D. -- North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger says he is optimistic about his run for re–election this fall. In a lunch meeting with Cass County Republicans, Jaeger, 74, said he knew he wanted to run again since last…
FARGO, N.D. -- Spring flood season is just around the corner and climate experts are issuing a new round of outlooks. According to North Dakota State Climatologist Adnan Akuyz, the region has experienced lower–than–average precipitation over the past few seasons.…