Ethics Policy Being Drafted For North Dakota Governor

Spokesman Mike Nowatzki says the policy was being drafted before the Republican governor caught some criticism for watching Sunday's Super Bowl in Minneapolis in a stadium suite sponsored by Xcel Energy.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ An ethics policy is being written for Gov. Doug Burgum and his staff.

Spokesman Mike Nowatzki says the policy was being drafted before the Republican governor caught some criticism for watching Sunday’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis in a stadium suite sponsored by Xcel Energy.

Nowatzki says the draft has been in preparation for months.

He said he’s not sure when it will be done.

Burgum said before the game that he planned to use the opportunity to talk with Xcel officials about their service and infrastructure in North Dakota.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says Burgum’s presence in the Xcel suite sends “a bad message.”