Former Assistant Principal Sentenced For Sexually Exploiting Children

Brandon Bjerknes Was Given 25 Years In Prison
TJ Nelson,

BEMIDJI, Minn. — A former assistant principal at Bemidji Middle School has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually exploiting dozens of children.

35-year-old Brandon Bjerknes pleaded guilty in September to coercion and enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors say Bjerknes “repeatedly victimized at least 55 vulnerable young girls and boys over nearly three years.”

Bjerknes posed as a teenage boy named “Brett Larson,” and used decoy photos on social media to contact students in middle school and high school.

