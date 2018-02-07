Jabril Cox’s Brother Among Four Signees for NDSU Football

Jasir Cox joins three recruits from Florida to sign on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State head football coach Chris Klieman announced the addition of four student-athletes to the Bison program Wednesday, Feb. 7, the first day of the National Letter of Intent regular signing period.

The Bison signed three players from Florida and one from Missouri. They are Jacksonville wide receiver Kenneth Channelle of Ribault High School, Kansas City linebacker Jasir Cox from Bishop Miege High School in Kansas, Tampa wide receiver Zach Mathis from Berkeley Prep, and Orlando linebacker Juanye Tillman of Winter Park (Fla.) High School.

The latest signees bring the NDSU recruiting class to 27 players, including the 23 commitments from the first-ever Division I early signing period held Dec. 20-22.

The class includes players from eight states including North Dakota (7), Minnesota (6), Florida (4), Wisconsin (3), Iowa (2), Illinois (2), Missouri (2) and Kansas (1).

Kenneth Channelle, WR, 5-10, 170, Fr., Jacksonville, Fla. (Ribault HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Ribault High School…Two-year starting wide receiver for coach Kelvin Smith…Team captain his senior year…All-conference as a junior…Made 48 catches for 830 yards and six touchdowns…Also had 240 return yards and a punt return touchdown…Had 20 catches as a senior before being sidelined with a thumb injury…Part of two Class 5A district championship teams…Member of the National Honor Society…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Born April 23, 1999…Son of Vivian Whitehead and Maurice Channelle.

Jasir Cox, LB, 6-1, 200, Fr., Kansas City, Mo. (Bishop Miege HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Bishop Miege High School…Played his junior year at Raytown South before transferring to Bishop Miege, where he was a safety on the school’s fourth straight Kansas Class 4A state championship under coach Jon Holmes…All-state and all-conference first team in 2017…Had 88 tackles including 54 solo stops…Intercepted four passes and returned two for touchdowns…Also had a punt return TD…Ran on a record-setting 4×100 relay team…Also participates in basketball and baseball…PERSONAL: Plans to study information technology in college…Born Feb. 24, 2000…Son of James and Lotu Cox…Family includes three brothers and three sisters…Older brother, Jabril, is a linebacker at NDSU.

Zach Mathis, WR, 6-5, 190, Fr., Tampa, Fla. (Berkeley Prep HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Berkeley Prep in Tampa…Two-year starter and four-year letterwinner for coach Dominick Ciao…Made 20 catches for 351 yards and five touchdowns his senior year…Part of a state Class 3A state semifinal team as a junior…Invited to the Blue-Grey All-American Game…Honorable mention all-county in football and basketball…PERSONAL: Plans to major in sport management at NDSU…Born Feb. 29, 2000…Son of Marion and Paula Mathis…Has a sister, Jaslyn, and a brother, Jacob, who plays football at Ole Miss.

Juanye Tillman, LB, 6-0, 205, Fr., Orlando, Fla. (Winter Park HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Winter Park High School…Two-year starting linebacker for coach Tim Shifflet…Second team all-area…Made 110 tackles including 11 tackles for loss and three sacks his senior year…Also had four pass breakups and seven quarterback hurries…Part of a 12-1 team that reached the Class 8A regional finals…Totaled 187 tackles and 22 tackles for loss in his career…Also participates in track and field…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Born Aug. 1, 1999…Son of Nikisha Tillman…Has two sisters, Nikiyah and Tatyana.