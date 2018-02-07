Rink Report: The Fighting Hawks are Hopeful for a Late-Season Push in NCHC Standings

UND is tied for fourth place with Minnesota-Duluth in the NCHC standings

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND hockey is itching to get back on the ice after having a bye this past weekend. The Fighting Hawks say they used the entire week to refresh and restart after going 2-3-3 in the month of January.

They also say the bye also helped put into perspective how hard their going to have to work to salvage a few points in the NCHC standings.

“The word we’ve been preaching around the locker room is ‘the real second-half starts now,'” UND defenseman Christian Wolanin said. “Obviously January wasn’t our month so might as well start with a fresh slate and we have the standings up in our locker room all the time. We’re one point back from Duluth, pretty far from the top two, but obviously to get home ice for playoffs is huge.”

“I know the standings are really tight there,” UND forward Shane Gersich added. “We’re tied for fourth, so we know what’s at stake each and every weekend and each game. It’s going to be tight here at the end, but we need every point we can.”

Head Coach Brad Berry says he’s pleased that his team is taking extra notice in the standings.

“This is a huge weekend as far as standings and PairWise,” Berry said. It’s a fight. Every weekend is going to be a battle. It’s tight within our conference and again it’s been like that for years and we know that. I think it’s good that our guys kind of watch that everyday seeing where we’re at and making sure that they know that each weekend is important.”

The Fighting Hawks are set to face Colorado College this weekend. The tigers enter the series just four points shy of the hawks in the NCHC standings.