Royal Treatment for Young Girl’s Birthday

Jamestown restaurant invites young girl to make her own ice cream sundae on her birthday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A generous gesture from a Jamestown business owner is the cherry on top of one young girl’s birthday.

That young girl is Ryder and her grandmother shared this video with us from last Saturday.

Deb Stroh owns Polar King in Jamestown and invited Ryder into the restaurant for her ninth birthday.

She was given a chance to make her own, “World’s Largest Sundae.”

Ryder has CHARGE syndrome; she is legally blind and has complete hearing loss in one ear and severe loss in the other.

She also battles scoliosis and has been through many surgeries over the years.

Ryder’s grandmother says she is a brave little girl that has gone through so much and Deb was nice enough to give her a special treat on a very special day.