School Bus Driver Arrested For Driving Drunk On The Job

Sauk Centre School District Received Several Complaint Calls

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — A Sauk Centre school bus driver was arrested for driving his route while drunk.

Authorities say 63-year-old Thomas Bromen was arrested Monday after the school district received several complaint calls.

School officials told police one of their drivers was apparently drunk and driving a bus with about 40 to 50 children on board.

The superintendent says all children were delivered home safely.

Bromen was fired and faces charges of DWI and child endangerment.