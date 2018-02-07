Secretary of State Al Jaeger Visits Fargo to Talk 2018 Campaign

Jaeger is running opposed in the Republican primary for the first time in 26 years

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger says he is optimistic about his run for re–election this fall.

In a lunch meeting with Cass County Republicans, Jaeger, 74, said he knew he wanted to run again since last June.

Jaeger has been North Dakota’s Secretary of State since he was first elected in 1992.

With promises of updated technology in the office, Jaeger thinks that he will continue to treat Republicans and Democrats equally if re–elected in November.

“We make our decisions based on what is the best. And I can tell you that when it comes to campaign finance or anything like that, the Republicans know that I will treat them the same way as the Democrats,” said Jaeger.

Republican Mandan businessman Will Gardner and Democratic State Representative Josh Boschee are running against Jaeger.