State Representative Gets Out Of Hospital After Two-Vehicle Crash

Andrew Maragos Has Served Minot In State House Since The 1990's

MINOT, ND — A state representative from Minot is out of the hospital after a crash last night near Larimore on Highway 2.

Representative Andrew Maragos and another man were hurt in the two-vehicle crash sending both men to Altru in Grand Forks.

Maragos hit a SUV driven by 33-year-old Travis Holt of Grand Forks after Holt crossed too close in front of the car.

Holt was cited for failing to yield right of way.

Sherry Maragos says her 73-year-old husband Andrew “is OK and at home.”

The Republican has served in the state House since the 1990’s.