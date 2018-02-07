UND Football Adds Eight New Recruits to the 2018 Class

The octet joins the 22 others added back in December during the early signing period

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND football added eight additional recruits Wednesday. The octet joins the 22 others added back in December during the early signing period.

The latest additions feature four National Letter of Intent signees and four preferred walk-ons, but head coach Bubba Schweigert says they all have one thing in common.

“I think a bunch of ham-and-eggers. We got a bunch of guys that are really hard-nosed and we just felt that we needed to take that step forward and get back to more of that hard-nosed defensive mentality after not being where we wanted to be in 2017.”

All eight of the new signees will be on campus for fall camp this August.