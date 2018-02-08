Casey’s General Store Held Up By Man With A Gun

1401 South University Drive , we will bring you more details as we get them
Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, ND — Casey’s General Store at 1401 South University Drive was held up by a man with a gun.

Emergency dispatchers say the call came in shortly after 7:30 tonight.

We have a crew on the scene and they tell us there are about 4 cop cars at the store and they are interviewing people at this moment.

Police would not give any information.

We will bring you more details as we get them.

