Bison Women Fall to 1-9 in Summit League Play with Loss to ORU

NDSU loses to Oral Roberts 64-57

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — The North Dakota State University women’s basketball fell to the Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles, 64-57, Thursday, Feb. 8, inside the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

Freshman Michelle Gaislerova scored 11 points to lead the Bison (8-16, 1-9 Summit League), while sophomore Reilly Jacobson pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds and netted eight points. Rylee Nudell, Sarah Jacobson and Tyrah Spencer also reached double figures with 10 points each.

NDSU shot 41 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range, and posted a 40-31 advantage in rebounding, but turned the ball over 18 times.

The Bison led 33-32 going into halftime, but were outscored by Oral Roberts in the third quarter, 11-7.

After trailing by as much as 13 points late in the fourth quarter, NDSU was able to trim the deficit down to six in the final minute of the frame, but couldn’t get any closer.

Faith Ihim paced the Golden Eagles (15-9, 6-4 Summit League) with a game-high 17 points and 14 boards.

ORU shot 38 percent from the floor and 29 percent from three-point range, but converted 15-of-19 free throws, while NDSU only made six foul shots on eight attempts.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host Denver Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. at the Scheels Center in the annual Pink Game for Breast Cancer Awareness.