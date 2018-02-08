Creative Plains Foundation Reaps Benefits from Giving Hearts Day

Upstart organization to use funds to help students in Fargo attend after school art program

FARGO, N.D. — One upstart organization hopes Giving Hearts Day helps them fuel the future of art in the Metro.

The Creative Plains Foundation looks to use its donations to fund its new After School Arts program.

The organization plans to fund ten scholarships for children to attend their program for ten weeks.

With an optimistic outlook on encouraging interest in the arts, the Creative Plains Foundation feels Giving Hearts Day will help them achieve their goal.

“Our mission is to spark creativity as well as give youth in our community access to art supplies, books, reading, performance arts, all of that, so Giving Hearts Day, in essence, the community gives to us and then we just give back,” said Nicole Rae, the Creative Director for the Creative Plains Foundation.

The after school program is set to begin next week at the Creative Plains Foundation.

The program is located at 18 8th Street South in downtown Fargo.