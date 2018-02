HS Basketball: Mahnomen/Waubun Boys Hand NCE/UH Second Loss of the Season

NCE/UH girls basketball tops the Thunderbirds 55-37

TWIN VALLEY, Minn. — The Norman County East/Ulen Hitterdale boys basketball team entered Thursday’s contest against Mahnomen/Waubun 17-1.

The Thunderbirds handed the Titans their second loss of the season after topping NCE/UH 53-45.

The NCE/UH girls basketball team also faced Mahnomen/Waubun in game one of the double-header. The Titans outscored the Thunderbirds 55-37.