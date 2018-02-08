Inmate Assaults Fellow Inmate Over Stolen Ramen Noodles

Victim's Jaw Suffered Two Fractures During Fight
TJ Nelson,

MINOT, N.D. — A Ward County Jail inmate in Minot is charged with breaking another inmate’s jaw in two places during a fight over Ramen noodles.

32-year-old Jesse Jones of Kenmare is charged with aggravated assault.

Court documents reveal that 26-year-old inmate David Pieper Jr. accused Jones of stealing seven Ramen noodle packages and a bowl from Pieper’s cell.

Authorities say security cameras showed Jones punching Pieper.

Pieper was unable to talk about the fight but gave a written account to investigators.

Jones faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

