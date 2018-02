LIVE: Valentine’s Day Pro-Am Boxing Massacre

KVRR's Jackie Kelly Talks With Olympians Virgil and Denean Hill About The Valentine's Day Pro-Am Boxing Massacre

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly talks with Olympians Virgil and Denean Hill about their experience and the upcoming Valentine’s Day Pro-Am Boxing Massacre event.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 10th at 5 p.m. at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Fargo.

Click here for ticket details.