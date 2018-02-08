Long Range Forecast 2-7-18

You Might Like
Gerber Baby with Down Syndrome is Inspiring Families in the Valley
FARGO, ND -- A one–year–old is the first child with Down syndrome to be chosen as the Gerber baby. This adorable baby is giving inspiration to the world and to families right here…
Casey's General Store Held Up By Man With A Gun
FARGO, ND -- Casey's General Store at 1401 South University Drive was held up by a man with a gun. Emergency dispatchers say the call came in shortly after 7:30 tonight. We have a crew on the scene and they…
People Dive Into Freezing Water to Help Those With Disabilities
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- People in the community waded into freezing water to support others with disabilities. Creative Care for Reaching Independence (CCRI) hosted their annual Polar Plunge in Moorhead. People had to pay or donate at least $75 for the…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »