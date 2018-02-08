Man Arrested For Arson After Setting Fire To Apartment Building

Gerber Baby with Down Syndrome is Inspiring Families in the Valley
FARGO, ND -- A one–year–old is the first child with Down syndrome to be chosen as the Gerber baby. This adorable baby is giving inspiration to the world and to families right here…
LISBON, N.D. — A Lisbon man has been arrested for arson after setting fire to an apartment building.
20-year-old Quentin Leonard has been charged with arson, reckless endangerment and endangering by fire.
Police say Leonard set fire to a four-plex in Lisbon on Monday.
It is a total loss.
Five people living in the complex are without a home.
Bond for Leonard is set at $100,000.