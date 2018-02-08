Man Arrested For Arson After Setting Fire To Apartment Building

Quentin Leonard Is Being Held On $100,000 Bond
TJ Nelson,

LISBON, N.D. — A Lisbon man has been arrested for arson after setting fire to an apartment building.

20-year-old Quentin Leonard has been charged with arson, reckless endangerment and endangering by fire.

Police say Leonard set fire to a four-plex in Lisbon on Monday.

It is a total loss.

Five people living in the complex are without a home.

Bond for Leonard is set at $100,000.

