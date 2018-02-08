Metal Fabrication Business Lost In Fire

Crews From Three Department's Battled The Tuesday Night Blaze

WHEATON, Minn. — A metal fabrication business in Wheaton, Minnesota has been destroyed by fire.

The blaze at Mud Lake Metals was reported shortly before 7:30 Tuesday night.

The Wheaton Fire Department got help from fire crews from Dumont and Herman.

Nearby businesses were evacuated along with people living in an apartment.

No other buildings were damaged.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.