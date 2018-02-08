Video: Fargo Police Looking For Suspects In Burglary

Police in Fargo are searching for two suspects in a home burglary caught on the Ring Video Doorbell.

Home Burglary Caught on Smart DoorbellThis morning at 11:23 a.m., Fargo Police, were dispatched to the 3000 block of 19 St. S. for a report of a home burglary that had just occurred. The victim reported they were notified by their Ring smart doorbell mobile application there was someone at their door. The victim watched two black males in dark colored sweatshirts enter their home through the front door and then leave minutes later with a gun safe and other items. If you have any information as to who these two males are, please contact investigations at 701-241-1405, you can also text a tip to 701-730-8888, or call and leave a message on the tip line at 701-241-5777 in reference to case number 18-10268. Thank you! Posted by Fargo Police Department on Thursday, February 8, 2018

You can see the suspects walk up to the front door of the house in the 3000 block of 19th Street South around 11:30 this morning.

The victim was notified by the doorbell app and watched as two black males wearing dark colored sweatshirts entered the house and left with a gun safe and other items.

If you recognize the suspects, contact the Fargo Police Department.