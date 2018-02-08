Video: Fargo Police Looking For Suspects In Burglary

Gerber Baby with Down Syndrome is Inspiring Families in the Valley
FARGO, ND -- A one–year–old is the first child with Down syndrome to be chosen as the Gerber baby. This adorable baby is giving inspiration to the world and to families right here…
Police in Fargo are searching for two suspects in a home burglary caught on the Ring Video Doorbell.
You can see the suspects walk up to the front door of the house in the 3000 block of 19th Street South around 11:30 this morning.
The victim was notified by the doorbell app and watched as two black males wearing dark colored sweatshirts entered the house and left with a gun safe and other items.
If you recognize the suspects, contact the Fargo Police Department.