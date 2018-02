Young Student Found Dead At Circle of Nations School in Wahpeton

Boarding school for American Indian youth in grades four through eight

WAHPETON, N.D. — A boarding school in Wahpeton is mourning the loss of one of its students.

Circle of Nations School says a 12–year–old girl was found dead on the school’s campus around 8 o’clock Tuesday night.

The student’s death was not due to natural causes.

The incident is under investigation and the school is not able to release any more details at this time.

The school has brought in counselors to help students and staff during this difficult time.