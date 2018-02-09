NDSU Saddles Up for 92nd International Livestock Show

the show began in 1922 at the university

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU’s Saddle and Sirloin Club is starting their 92nd Little International Livestock Show.

The animals inside NDSU’s Shepperd Arena are getting ready for one of the most important days of their lives.

Tomorrow will be their chance to shine at the 92nd annual Little International Show, put on by NDSU’s Saddle and Sirloin Club.

“It began back in 1922. And as the largest student organization on campus, we really take pride in this event and the tradition that comes alongside of it,” said Emily Hauck, the 92nd International Queen.

NDSU, MSUM and Concordia students will be showing livestock including dairy, beef, swine and sheep.

“They kind of have a certain time frame to prepare, train and learn how to manage and care for these animals,” Hauck said.

But only one human with an exceptional animal will take home the title of “overall showman”.

“They put a lot of work and effort into this and I feel fulfilled when I see them being happy in the ring and having a good time while they’re out there,” said Alex Fellbaum, with NDSU’s Saddle and Sirloin Club.

Students from all educational backgrounds are getting in on the farm life fun.

“We even move outside the college of agriculture and into the college of nursing and college of engineering as well. Being able to work with the animals and the livestock in this aspect just kind of gives everyone a new perspective of how farmers and ranchers are able to care for animals and what all goes into the animal agriculture industry,” Fellbaum said.

Which is something many of the students say they hope the audience appreciates as they see what Saddle and Sirloin is all about tomorrow.

“One thing I do hope is that when people walk away from this is, as people involved in the agricultural industry, we do truly treat our animals to the best of our abilities and practice good animal husbandry,” Hauck said.

The Little International Livestock is open for free to the public tomorrow morning but will cost $5 for the evening show.