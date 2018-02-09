Arrests Made In Pawn Shop Robbery

FARGO, ND — Fargo police arrested three individuals for theft of firearms.

Police say on February 6, 2018 around 12:30 p.m. four men entered a local pawn shop.

Two of them tried to distract an employee while another man acted as a lookout.

The fourth man broke into the locked pistol case and took two guns.

Surveillance footage from the store identified the men as Lamonte Levelle Adams, Lionel Fraction Jr. and Deandre Trevon Johnston.

The fourth man has not been identified.

On the evening of February 7, 2018 Fargo Police along with Red River Swat, U.S. Marshals and the Metro Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Barrett Street North.

Adams, Fraction and Johnston were arrested without incident.

Lamonte Levelle Adams, 21 years of age with no permanent address, and Lionel Fraction Jr., 25 year old residing in Fargo, were arrested for Theft of Firearms (C Felony), and Deandre Trevon Johnston, 24 year old with no permanent address was arrested for Theft of Firearms (C Felony) and Felon in Possession of a Firearm (C Felony).