Boppa’s Bagels Celebrates Bagel Day with Discounted Prices

The bagel store in Fargo offered discounted prices on bagels throughout the day
Tim Scott,

FARGO, N.D. — Well today is Bagel Day, and Boppa’s Bagels in Fargo celebrated in style.

Throughout the day, Boppa’s offered discounted prices on their handmade bagels to help spread the cheer.

Boppa’s owner Frank Darko loves the feeling of hand–crafting bagels on a daily basis.

Even though he has owned Boppa’s for nearly two years, Darko believes that Bagel Day honors his dedication to make the best bagels from scratch.

“Starting from scratch, mixing the dough, putting the stuff together, taking your time to come up with the best quality. You know I’ve had customers say that the smell that comes from the oven gates is what makes them coming back,” said Darko.

If you missed Bagel Day today, don’t worry. Darko says he makes fifty dozen bagels a day with a variety of flavors ranging from plain and sesame to rainbow with funfetti.

