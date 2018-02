Boys Baskteball: Fargo Davies Downs Shanley, 75-65

The Eagles shot 42 percent from the floor, 27 percent from the three in the win

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Davies Eagles downed the Shanley Deacons, 75-65 in Friday’s contest.

The Eagles shot 42 percent from the floor and 27 percent from the three in the win. Davies also out-rebounded the Deacons 47-27.