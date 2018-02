Coach of the Week: MSUM Women’s Basketball’s Karla Nelson

The Dragons are on a 14-game winning streak

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota State-Moorhead women’s basketball has been unbeatable the last 14 games.

The Dragons (20-3, 17-2 NSIC) dealt Bemidji State a 76-61 loss to extend the streak.

Karla Nelson is in her 18th season with MSUM and is the KVRR Coach of the Week.